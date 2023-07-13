Millions of dollars being invested in Akron housing rehab project

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - New money pouring is into Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

It’s going towards restoring these abandoned homes. So that families have an affordable place to call home.

“I hope the 3304, 3305, 3306, zip codes have different health outcomes and opportunities because of the work we’re doing,” said Zac Khol, who started the Well CDC.

The non-profit has spent the last 7 years reviving this east side neighborhood. They restore neglected homes and then rent them out.

“We currently own 84 homes. We’re really focused on rentals because that’s the current context of our neighborhood. Most of our neighborhood is renter 75 percent and so we want to meet them where their at. We are willing to sell properties if tenants and individuals are ready for that step,” said Jen Meade, with The Well CDC.

It’s been such a success that the City of Akron and Knight Foundation gave $8 million so 50 more homes can be built.

“I’ve been concentrating on housing these last 8 years. A true foundation for every other aspect of our community and it’s the biggest social determinant of our health. Improving our housing is improving people’s health,” said Akron Mayor, Daniel

“A number of owners in this neighborhood are absentee landlords--people who live out of state so how can you really keep an eye on your property.”

The problem The Well CDC is trying to prevent.

