2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Millions of dollars being invested in Akron housing rehab project

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - New money pouring is into Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

It’s going towards restoring these abandoned homes. So that families have an affordable place to call home.

“I hope the 3304, 3305, 3306, zip codes have different health outcomes and opportunities because of the work we’re doing,” said Zac Khol, who started the Well CDC.

The non-profit has spent the last 7 years reviving this east side neighborhood. They restore neglected homes and then rent them out.

“We currently own 84 homes. We’re really focused on rentals because that’s the current context of our neighborhood. Most of our neighborhood is renter 75 percent and so we want to meet them where their at. We are willing to sell properties if tenants and individuals are ready for that step,” said Jen Meade, with The Well CDC.

It’s been such a success that the City of Akron and Knight Foundation gave $8 million so 50 more homes can be built.

“I’ve been concentrating on housing these last 8 years. A true foundation for every other aspect of our community and it’s the biggest social determinant of our health. Improving our housing is improving people’s health,” said Akron Mayor, Daniel

“A number of owners in this neighborhood are absentee landlords--people who live out of state so how can you really keep an eye on your property.”

The problem The Well CDC is trying to prevent.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Businesses in The Flats are looking for answers, and a car, after a pellet gun attack in the...
Pellet gun attack sends Cleveland businesses on the hunt for drive-by vehicle
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son (video)
Mark Manfredi
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Elyria installing security cameras to fight crime