Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son (video)

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights police are investigating after surveillance video shows a daycare employee kick a two-year-old boy on the buttocks.

The incident happened on July 10 at Play Academy Daycare in the 6200 block of Pearl Rd.

“I saw him hit another student, so I wanted to see how the teacher would react, she ends up kicking him on his behind so I instantly freaked out,” said the child’s mother Dailyn Meade.

Meade said the daycare worker was unaware Meade was standing behind her when she kicked her son.

“Instantly she grabbed him and started rubbing him and then begged me not to call the cops, because she didn’t want to lose her job,” said Meade.

Police said they began their investigation immediately after they received a call from Meade and officers went to the daycare and spoke to all persons involved.

According to police, the child did not appear injured and did not need medical attention when officers were on the scene.

Police added they have forwarded their report to the prosecutor’s office for review and potential charges.

19 News went to Play Academy Daycare on Thursday. No one was available to speak to us in person. We also left a message on their voicemail, but did not receive a call back.

Meade has pulled her child from the daycare.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

