Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning more comfortable

19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We decided to drop the ALERT DAY. The cold front is pushing through the area this morning. The focus for storms this afternoon will be more into central Ohio. We are monitoring this, however, for any changes. It’s still fairly humid this morning. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. The humidity level drops a little tonight. Some of you will drop into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. A partly cloudy sky tomorrow. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. The next front approaches Saturday. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pulse up. Looks like the better risk of rain and storms will be Saturday evening.

