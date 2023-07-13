Pellet gun attack sends Cleveland businesses on the hunt for drive-by vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses in The Flats are looking for answers, and a car, after a pellet gun attack in the middle of the day Wednesday.

“A group of girls is having a gun pointed at them in the middle of the day, real or not; it’s a shame,” said Lindey’s Lake House general manager Brad Vande Velde.

According to the law firm Tucker Ellis, four of their employees were attacked around noon by a person in a car firing a pellet gun in the area of West 10th and Main.

Now, a collection of businesses in The Flats are trying to identify the car via security camera footage, aiming to track down the responsible party.

“Like I said, we’re a really close community,” said Vande Velde.

According to Cleveland Police, the incident was first handled by Metroparks when the group flagged down the department after the incident happened.

Lindey’s GM says now they are looking for an older model red car, delving into the security camera footage and sharing video to try and get an ID on the car carrying the pellet gun.

Vande Velde, and other businesses in the area, believe this is a one-off and vouches for the area’s safety.

Still, the growing number of incidents in nearby areas is cause for concern.

“I literally just had a meeting with my staff this morning and had to tell them to walk out in numbers, which, this was a group of girls, so you know, even the strength in numbers thing isn’t getting us too far these days,” said Vande Velde. “We have talked about brining in some security, we’ve had some in years past, but now, with more incidents happening in the neighborhood, safety is my number one concern, for my guests, for my employees, for everyone really.”

