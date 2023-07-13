Stricker, Frazar share lead after round 1 of Kaulig Companies Championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar each shot 65 Thursday and share the lead after round 1 of the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Golf Club in Akron.

Stricker won the event back in 2021 and he’s one of 7 past champions in this year’s field.

Stricker from downtown Cleveland 👏



Leader @stevestricker sinks a long birdie putt to move to 6-under in the first round of the @KauligChamp. pic.twitter.com/348LbwYSlw — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 13, 2023

Stricker had an eagle on 2 and four birdies for the round.

He’s finished first, first and second at the first 3 majors this season.

Stewart Cink is one shot back at -4.

Stewart Cink makes his fourth birdie in his last six holes and moves into a tie for 2nd 🔥@stewartcink @KauligChamp @FirestoneCC pic.twitter.com/7CiQC07srE — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 13, 2023

The Kaulig event is the 4th of 5 major championships on the Champions Tour.

