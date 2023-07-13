Stricker, Frazar share lead after round 1 of Kaulig Companies Championship
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Stricker and Harrison Frazar each shot 65 Thursday and share the lead after round 1 of the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Golf Club in Akron.
Stricker won the event back in 2021 and he’s one of 7 past champions in this year’s field.
Stricker had an eagle on 2 and four birdies for the round.
He’s finished first, first and second at the first 3 majors this season.
Stewart Cink is one shot back at -4.
The Kaulig event is the 4th of 5 major championships on the Champions Tour.
