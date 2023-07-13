Twinsburg police remember fallen officer 15 years later

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Police Department recognized an officer Thursday morning who was killed 15 years ago during a traffic stop.

Twinsburg Police Officer Josh Miktarian died after being shot four times in the head while making a traffic stop at Route 91 and Glenwood in Twinsburg on July 13, 2008.

Officers gathered at the location of the shooting at 1:45 a.m. to remember the fallen officer at the time of his death.

Miktarian was a K-9 officer, and his police dog Bagio was retired to his widow Holly and daughter Thea.

