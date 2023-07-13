U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for firing more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Cleveland was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, Andre Pettaway fired 41 rounds from a handgun into a house in the 6000 block of Kinsman Ave. on March 26.

Andre Pettaway ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Derrion Miller, 20, was struck by the gunshots and pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Pettaway, 21, was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Reyburn Rd. in Cleveland. He is now locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The importance of finding and arresting fugitives such as this is primary to keeping our community safe. Combating violent crime and arresting violent fugitives will continue to be our top priority.”

