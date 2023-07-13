2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wanted: What’s at ‘steak’ for Parma woman on the run

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Parma woman who pleaded guilty to using a steak knife in a domestic violence attack.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Leila Lanham pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges were dropped.

The victim was stabbed twice and required stiches.

Part of the plea deal was for Lanham to have no contact with the victim and to be on house arrest.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on March 3, 2023 for violating both of those conditions.

Lanham also has warrants with Columbiana County on charges of non-support.

Lanham is 5′4″ and 105 punds and last known to be staying in the 8100 block of Snow Road in Parma.

Anyone with information on Lanham’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Since partnering with Crime Stoppers in November of 2022, 48% of the people featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted have either been captured or turned themselves in to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Court hearing for Cleveland mass murder suspect
Jaylon Jennings
$9M bond set for Cleveland mass shooting suspect
Mentor police launch new campaign to stop speeding drivers
Andre Pettaway
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for firing more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man