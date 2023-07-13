Wanted: What’s at ‘steak’ for Parma woman on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Parma woman who pleaded guilty to using a steak knife in a domestic violence attack.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Leila Lanham pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other charges were dropped.

The victim was stabbed twice and required stiches.

Part of the plea deal was for Lanham to have no contact with the victim and to be on house arrest.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on March 3, 2023 for violating both of those conditions.

Lanham also has warrants with Columbiana County on charges of non-support.

Lanham is 5′4″ and 105 punds and last known to be staying in the 8100 block of Snow Road in Parma.

Anyone with information on Lanham’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Since partnering with Crime Stoppers in November of 2022, 48% of the people featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted have either been captured or turned themselves in to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.