Stark County Sheriff’s Office offering wheel locks to eligible car owners

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier is offering free steering wheel locks for anyone with a...
Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier is offering free steering wheel locks for anyone with a Kia or Hyundai vehicle manufactured between 2011 and 2022.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier is offering free steering wheel locks for anyone with a Kia or Hyundai vehicle manufactured between 2011 and 2022.

Officials say the offer is in response to the continuing thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles produced between 2011 and 2022.

“My office is working collaboratively with local agencies across Stark County to see that these individuals are apprehended and held accountable,” explained Sheriff Maier. “And while those investigations are underway, we want to provide additional security measures that residents can take to keep their property protected.”

Deputies say anyone interested in receiving a free steering wheel lock should to come to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 4500 Atlantic Blvd. in Canton any week day between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m..

Individuals must present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance to receive a lock from the limited supply.

