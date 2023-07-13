Woman wanted for passing fake $100 bill in Sheffield Lake store wanted, police say

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of passing a fake $100 bill at a store is wanted, Sheffield Lake Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

The counterfeit crime happened on May 25, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on on July 11 on behalf the Sheffield Lake Police Department:

Woman wanted for passing fake $100 bill in Sheffield Lake wanted, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

If you recognize her or have any other information on this case, call Sheffield Lake Det. Sivert at 440-949-7441.

