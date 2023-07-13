Woman wanted for passing fake $100 bill in Sheffield Lake store wanted, police say
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of passing a fake $100 bill at a store is wanted, Sheffield Lake Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.
The counterfeit crime happened on May 25, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on on July 11 on behalf the Sheffield Lake Police Department:
If you recognize her or have any other information on this case, call Sheffield Lake Det. Sivert at 440-949-7441.
