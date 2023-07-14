19 First Alert Day: Thunderstorms tomorrow could turn severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a disturbance tomorrow that will trigger rain and storms. Our area has a marginal threat for severe weather. Heavy rain a threat as well. It’ll be a humid day. The latest data has rain and storms developing during the afternoon. Looks like the best coverage will be the second half of the afternoon and into the early evening. Be prepared for some of these storms to possibly be intense with damaging winds and hail. The storm threat will come to an end later Saturday evening. Sunday looks mainly dry as we see things right now.

