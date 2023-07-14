2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men, 1 woman break out car window in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and a woman who broke out a car window in the Clark Fulton neighborhood are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

Police said a red sedan with the trio of suspects broke out the window of a Ford Taurus om the parking lot of Jones Home of Applewood Centers at 3518 West 25th St. at noon on July 7.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

