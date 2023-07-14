CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and a woman who broke out a car window in the Clark Fulton neighborhood are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

Police said a red sedan with the trio of suspects broke out the window of a Ford Taurus om the parking lot of Jones Home of Applewood Centers at 3518 West 25th St. at noon on July 7.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 men, 1 woman break out car window in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

