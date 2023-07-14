2 Strong 4 Bullies
34-year-old Akron woman shot in the chest, police say

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 34-year-old woman early Friday morning.
Akron Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 34-year-old woman early Friday morning.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 34-year-old woman early Friday morning.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting happened at approximately 4:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sweitzer Avenue.

Miller said police spoke to the victim, a 34-year-old woman, who told officers she was walking on Switzer Avenue when an unknown individual shot her in the chest.

Miller confirmed the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

APD said detectives believe there may have been an altercation prior to the shooting, and it is unknown if the victim was an intended target.

Anyone with information on this shooting has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Tips can also be made anonymous to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS, or texting TIPSCO to 274637.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

