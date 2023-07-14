2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police: 4 juveniles steal 61-year-old man’s motorized bike, cell phone

Four juveniles confronted a 61-year-old man on a motorized bike and threw a brick-like object at him during the encounter.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for the quartet responsible for assaulting a man before stealing his motorized bike and cell phone Thursday night.

Lt. Michael Miller said the incident happened at 8:21 p.m. on Hammel Street.

Miller said the four juveniles, all males, confronted a 61-year-old man on a motorized bike and threw a brick-like object at him during the encounter.

The 61-year-old fell off the bike and the teens reportedly punched and kicked the victim several times while on the ground, Miller said.

APD said one of the suspects took the man’s bike and rode off while the other three ran on foot. The man’s cell phone was also taken.

Detectives have not identified the juveniles, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

