Akron Police: 4 juveniles steal 61-year-old man’s motorized bike, cell phone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for the quartet responsible for assaulting a man before stealing his motorized bike and cell phone Thursday night.

Lt. Michael Miller said the incident happened at 8:21 p.m. on Hammel Street.

Miller said the four juveniles, all males, confronted a 61-year-old man on a motorized bike and threw a brick-like object at him during the encounter.

The 61-year-old fell off the bike and the teens reportedly punched and kicked the victim several times while on the ground, Miller said.

APD said one of the suspects took the man’s bike and rode off while the other three ran on foot. The man’s cell phone was also taken.

Detectives have not identified the juveniles, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.