Akron Police need help identifying suspects who stole thousands of dollars of party equipment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police needs the community’s help identifying two suspected thieves who broke into A&B Tent Rental.

The suspected burglary happened on South Arlington Street early in the morning on June 27.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspects (#23-72576). On June 27, 2023, the pictured suspects forced entry into... Posted by Akron Police Department on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Robin Rice with the company said employees came in to work and saw the gates and trailer doors open and a couple of truck windows busted out.

Rice said several thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

“We also noticed that several items had been missing including the generator, three or four heaters and some other miscellaneous items,” Rice said.

The family owned and operated company rents out tents and supplies for weddings and parties.

Rice said the company will bounce back and they hope the thieves are caught soon.

“You know there’s always that’s level of worrying about whether or not they’ll come back,” Rice said. “We put in preventative measures, but criminals are criminals they seem to find their way around anything that you might try to do.”

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, you can contact Akron Police Detective Sgt. M. Joyner, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.