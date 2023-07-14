2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bad bird on the block: Akron Zoo warns visitors of protective new squaker

A family of birds has turned a visit to the Akron Zoo a game of dodge and duck after nesting on...
A family of birds has turned a visit to the Akron Zoo a game of dodge and duck after nesting on zoo property.(Source: Akron Zoo)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of birds has turned a visit to the Akron Zoo into a game of dodge and duck after nesting on zoo property.

The zoo’s Facebook page posted Tuesday about a family of red-winged blackbirds calling the zoo their home and the protective behavior being exhibited by the male bird.

The post says male blackbirds are very protective of their nest and young, meaning they will defend their territory and swoop at someone.

Officials say red-winged blackbirds are federally protected.

The birds are currently living at the top of the hill at the zoo, the post says.

The zoo recommends giving the male bird space, making eye contact and moving on quickly.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 First Alert Day: Thunderstorms tomorrow could turn severe
2 men, 1 woman break out car window in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood, police say
2 men, 1 woman break out car window in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood, police say
Bainbridge Township Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai
Bainbridge Township Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Proposed law would require all late-night businesses to hire armed security in Cleveland