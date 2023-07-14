Bad bird on the block: Akron Zoo warns visitors of protective new squaker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of birds has turned a visit to the Akron Zoo into a game of dodge and duck after nesting on zoo property.

The zoo’s Facebook page posted Tuesday about a family of red-winged blackbirds calling the zoo their home and the protective behavior being exhibited by the male bird.

The post says male blackbirds are very protective of their nest and young, meaning they will defend their territory and swoop at someone.

Officials say red-winged blackbirds are federally protected.

The birds are currently living at the top of the hill at the zoo, the post says.

The zoo recommends giving the male bird space, making eye contact and moving on quickly.

