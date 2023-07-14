Bainbridge Township Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WOIO) -Bainbridge Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents who own a Hyundai or Kia due to the recent rash of car thefts targeted toward certain vehicles in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

The Hyundai vehicles that police said have been “stolen at a higher rate than other vehicles due to a coordinated effort on social media” do not have push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, which does not come standard on all cars.

“Hyundai issued free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles, which is designed to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels. However, there is a group of 2011-2022 model year, key ignition vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade. In light of this, and thanks to efforts of an interested resident who contacted the Bainbridge Police Department, we’ve been in direct contact with Hyundai Motors America. HMA has sent the Bainbridge Township Police Department a number of Steering Wheel Locks, the use of which should mitigate the chances of thieves being able to victimize these owners and steal their vehicles.”

If you are a Bainbridge resident with a Hyundai or Kia that meets the requirements, call Bainbridge Police at 440-543-8252 to pick up to your lock.

The steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

You must show proof of Bainbridge residence and vehicle ownership to get the lock.

Cars with a push-button start do have an immobilizer, so they are not qualified to receive the steering wheel locks.

[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]

[ Beachwood Police offer free steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners ]

[ Brunswick Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai ]

[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]

[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]

[ Kirtland Police offer free steering wheel locks for residents with a Hyundai ]

[ Medina Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia ]

[ Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Solon Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia ]

[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]

[ Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.