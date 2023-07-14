Cleveland Browns celebrate 3 players’ marriages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are celebrating three of their own after getting married to their respective loved ones.

DT Tommy Togiai, TE Harrison Bryant and S Juan Thornhill all tied the knot this offseason, according to the Browns.

Togiai, the 3-year Ohio State product, got married to his fiancé Alessandra on June 21.

Bryant, the 4-year Florida Atlantic product, got married to his fiancé, Sydney, on June 24.

Thornhill, the 5-year Virginia product and Super Bowl champion, got married to his fiancé, Reagan on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.