Cleveland Browns celebrate 3 players’ marriages
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are celebrating three of their own after getting married to their respective loved ones.
DT Tommy Togiai, TE Harrison Bryant and S Juan Thornhill all tied the knot this offseason, according to the Browns.
Togiai, the 3-year Ohio State product, got married to his fiancé Alessandra on June 21.
Bryant, the 4-year Florida Atlantic product, got married to his fiancé, Sydney, on June 24.
Thornhill, the 5-year Virginia product and Super Bowl champion, got married to his fiancé, Reagan on July 1.
