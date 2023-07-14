2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Municipal Court hosts drivers license reinstatement clinic

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hough’s East Professional Center hosted a “Help Get My License Back” clinic, which looks to help Clevelanders with suspended licenses.

Alaura McCoy was one of the hundreds who both scheduled an appointment and appeared as walk-ins. “It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

The clinic connects visitors to legal professionals who will help them clear any remaining roadblocks. In McCoy’s case, she was able to reschedule a court date and save time.

“I would’ve had to pay more than 25 hundred dollars,” she said. “It honestly helped me a lot because I have a kid and bills, and things are at an all time high now.”

Judge Michelle Early says it’s a chance to make Clevelanders feel welcome: “As opposed to having them come downtown and being in a courtroom setting, which is not always a comfortable setting to be in.”

According to the Cleveland Municipal Court, over 4,000 people were cited for driving with a suspended license in Cleveland under city code.

Judge Early hopes to reach as many people as possible: “You really need someone to sit down and go over your situation with you.”

The Municipal Court looks to set up more clinics in the future, and will host another at the Glenville Recreation Center on July 21st.

For now, visitors like McCoy are more confident than ever that they will have their licenses back. “es, real soon. They said they’d give me a call on Monday and set up a court date,” McCoy said.

