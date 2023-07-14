Come one, come all, come play pickleball: Cleveland to host tournament for hot new sport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you have what it takes to be Cleveland’s pickleball champion?

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is hosting Pickle in the Land with Topnotch Events and Rock Entertainment Group from December 15 to 17.

Officials say almost 30 courts will host participants competing for $25,000 in prize money.

The event will be held at the Huntington Convention Center.

Opportunities for clinics from professionals will be available for individuals, groups and company team-building events, officials say.

This tournament is projected to be one of the largest, if not the largest, pickleball events in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.