2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Come one, come all, come play pickleball: Cleveland to host tournament for hot new sport

Do you have what it takes to be Cleveland’s pickleball champion?
Do you have what it takes to be Cleveland’s pickleball champion?(TheVillagesFL / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you have what it takes to be Cleveland’s pickleball champion?

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is hosting Pickle in the Land with Topnotch Events and Rock Entertainment Group from December 15 to 17.

Officials say almost 30 courts will host participants competing for $25,000 in prize money.

The event will be held at the Huntington Convention Center.

Opportunities for clinics from professionals will be available for individuals, groups and company team-building events, officials say.

This tournament is projected to be one of the largest, if not the largest, pickleball events in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Lights Out in The Land
Lights Out in The Land: Northeast Ohio to experience solar eclipse in 2024
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio E-ZPass website to be impacted by system maintenance
Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt visits Cleveland calzone shop
Former Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt this week paid a visit to an old NFL teammate at a...
Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt visits Cleveland calzone shop