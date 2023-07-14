2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt visits Cleveland calzone shop

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt this week paid a visit to an old NFL teammate at a calzone shop in Cleveland.

Hunt, who played for the Browns in 2022 prior to becoming a free agent this offseason, stopped by DP Dough in Downtown Cleveland on Monday.

The store is owned by Devine Redding, who played alongside Hunt during their time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Euclid Avenue location Hunt paid a visit to held its opening last weekend.

Hunt, a Northeast Ohio native and Willoughby High School alum, cumulated 468 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns for the Browns in 2022.

