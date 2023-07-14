Guardians ace Shane Bieber will miss next start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday and has had an MRI taken on his elbow and forearm, manager Terry Francona said Friday.

Bieber, 28, is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA this season and is making $10 million.

A mere 25 years and 3 days after Kerry Wood struck out 20 batters, Shane Bieber paid tribute by striking out 9.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/g38n21dg8u — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 10, 2023

He’s due to be a free agent after the 2024 season and it was assumed he’d draw some interest at the Aug. 1 trade deadline but that may now be in jeopardy.

The Guardians already have Triston McKenzie (elbow) on the 60-day injured list and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) on the 15-day IL.

