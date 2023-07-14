Guardians ace Shane Bieber will miss next start
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday and has had an MRI taken on his elbow and forearm, manager Terry Francona said Friday.
Bieber, 28, is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA this season and is making $10 million.
He’s due to be a free agent after the 2024 season and it was assumed he’d draw some interest at the Aug. 1 trade deadline but that may now be in jeopardy.
The Guardians already have Triston McKenzie (elbow) on the 60-day injured list and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) on the 15-day IL.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.