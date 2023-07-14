2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians ace Shane Bieber will miss next start

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday and has had an MRI taken on his elbow and forearm, manager Terry Francona said Friday.

Bieber, 28, is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA this season and is making $10 million.

He’s due to be a free agent after the 2024 season and it was assumed he’d draw some interest at the Aug. 1 trade deadline but that may now be in jeopardy.

The Guardians already have Triston McKenzie (elbow) on the 60-day injured list and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) on the 15-day IL.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los...
Guardians open second half in Texas
Cleveland Guardians
Guardians release 2024 regular season schedule; open at Oakland
@daytonflyers
Mayfield’s Mark Manfredi to begin pro baseball career
LOGO
National League rallies past American League in All-Star Game