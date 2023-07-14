2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians open second half in Texas

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los...
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians open the second half of the season with a 45-45 record.

The good news is that puts them in first place in the A.L. Central, a half-game ahead of Minnesota.

Cleveland is in Texas for a 3-game series against the 2nd-best team in the A.L., the Texas Rangers.

Temperature should be in the 100-102 degree range for tonight’s first pitch (8 p.m. ET) but the Rangers new stadium does have a retractable roof.

Aaron Civale will start the opener, followed by rookies Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee Saturday and Sunday.

Cleveland is last in the majors with 60 homers and 27th in runs scored.

However, the team’s ERA of 3.81 ranks 8th in baseball.

After the Texas series, the Guardians then go to Pittsburgh for three games.

An intriguing name to watch is Shane Bieber, who figures to draw some trade interest leading up to the August 1 trade deadline.

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and leads the team in innings with 117.

Bieber is making $10 million this year and is due to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

