Heinen’s issues voluntary recall for cashew butter

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s on Friday issued a voluntary recall for its Fresh Ground Cashew Butter.

The company said the recall was issued after the product was discovered to have undeclared peanuts or almonds, according to a statement the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture.

Nobody has gotten sick prior to this recall being issued, ODA says.

Anyone with allergies to peanuts or almonds has been asked to avoid the product, ODA says.

The product has a UPC of 2-09530-40773-4 and a Sell By Date of Aug. 27, 2023.

Anyone that purchased the product has been asked to throw it away and return to your local Heinen’s for a full refund.

Anyone with questions have been asked to reach out to Heinen’s customer support team at 1-855-475-2300 Ext. 2337 or via email at customerrelations@heinens.com.

