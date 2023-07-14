2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lights Out in The Land: Northeast Ohio to experience solar eclipse in 2024

Lights Out in The Land
Lights Out in The Land(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio will be in the path of next year’s solar eclipse.

The April 8, 2024 eclipse, the second total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in a decade, will hit Cleveland at 3:13 p.m., where it will reach a maximum at 3:15 p.m. and ends at 3:17 p.m.

Vice president of STEM learning at the Great Lakes Science Center Scott Vollmer previously said the next time Northeast Ohio will be in the eclipse’s path is in 2444, which is in another 400 years.

Several government bodies, non-profit organizations, and companies will play a role in next year’s activities, including the Great Lakes Science Center.

Cleveland officials prepare for 2024 total solar eclipse

The solar eclipse coincidentally aligns with the Cleveland Guardians 2024 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Lake County also has made preparations for the solar eclipse, with Sheriff Frank Leonbruno previously saying traffic will be increased by nearly four times the normal amount throughout the County.

Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything you need to know
NASA's guide to the 2024 solar eclipse
Ohio EMA: Ohio's Total Solar Eclipse

