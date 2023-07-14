CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a sapphire ring from a car in Tremont is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the unknown man got into a car in a parking lot of the 2700 block of West 14th Street and stole the ring on July 9.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals sapphire ring from car in Tremont, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.