Man wanted for homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department arrested 56-year-old Lorenzo Watson who was wanted for homicide and several other assaults in Northeast Ohio, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Watson was found in a home in the 1200 block of East 125th St. he attempted to hide in the attic of the house but eventually complied and was put under arrest.

The Federal Marshals said one female was arrested at the home for active warrants in the City of Cleveland, and another person was arrested by CMHA Police for obstruction of justice and attempting to hide Watson.

Lorenzo Watson ((Source: Crime Stoppers))

(The above video is from previous coverage of the story)

Watson is accused of going on a brutal crime spree in Cuyahoga County, starting back on June 11th.

That’s when CMHA police say he shot a man in the parking lot of an apartment building on 129th and Superior.

Just one day later, police say Watson was involved in another shooting.

This one was in East Cleveland on Delmont Avenue, hospitalizing the victim for weeks.

About one week after that, June 20th, he hit in Cleveland Heights.

Police say he beat a man inside a home with a sledgehammer and took off.

“He ended up crawling out a second story window onto a roof, jumping onto the driveway going down a roadway and neighbors called police when they saw him standing outside, covered in his own blood,” said Captain Jeremy Young with the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

The violence continued on July 6th, this time, turning deadly.

Police say Watson gunned down a man in an apartment building on Terrace Road in East Cleveland in a robbery gone bad.

This time, he had two accomplices to lure the man out of his room.

“We believe that they knew exactly what they were doing before they went to the 7th floor and did it,” said Detective-Commander Joseph Marche with the East Cleveland Police Department.

Crimestoppers and the U.S. Marshals were offering a combined $10,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

