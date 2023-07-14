Massillon High School football team under investigation following hazing allegations

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon City School District and Massillon Police Department are currently investigating an allegation of hazing conducted by student-athletes in the Washington High School football program.

Massillon Police Lt. Nick Antonides said the incident occurred on the Washington Massillon High School property on June 26.

Antonides confirmed the hazing allegations involve up to 15 juveniles, several of which have already been disciplined.

Antonides said the rest of the team is allowed to continue practicing.

Massillon City Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino released the following statement to 19 News:

“At the Massillon City School District, the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. We are currently investigating a situation which involves student-athletes within our athletic program. State and federal student privacy laws prohibit us from providing details, however, it is important to know that our administration is addressing the issue. We will continue to cooperate with the Massillon Police Department in the investigation. We ask our community to respect the privacy of our student-athletes.”

19 News has reached out to Massillon Police and Massillon City School District officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

