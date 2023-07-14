Ohio E-ZPass website to be impacted by system maintenance
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike on Friday announced that the state’s E-ZPass website will be impacted this weekend.
The Turnpike, in a Twitter post, said the website will be unavailable due to system maintenance on Sunday.
The July 16 outage will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to enhance our customer service center,” The Ohio Turnpike Commission said.
