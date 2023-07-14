2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville police intern has near miss with raccoon stuck in a mayo jar

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two police officers and an intern spent early Thursday chasing down a “masked bandit” in Painesville.

The chase happened near Bank Street and East Walnut Avenue, officials say.

The suspect? A raccoon with its head stuck in a mayo jar.

Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger caught the raccoon with enough time to free its head.

Intern Gill was charged at by the animal, but evaded the attack.

