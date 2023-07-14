2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma Heights daycare worker fired, charged after being caught kicking child on video

She was caught kicking the 2-year-old boy on the buttocks on video.
She was caught kicking the 2-year-old boy on the buttocks on video.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights Police on Friday confirmed the 59-year-old daycare employee accused of kicking a child has been fired and is facing criminal charges.

The incident happened on July 10 at Play Academy Daycare in the 6200 block of Pearl Road.

The woman, Isabelita Garcia, was caught kicking a 2-year-old boy on the buttocks on video.

RELATED: Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son (video)

Parma Heights Det. Adam Sloan confirmed Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor endangering children in the Parma Municipal Court.

Isabelita Garcia
Isabelita Garcia(Source: Parma Heights Police Department)

Sloan also confirmed Garcia’s employment at the daycare center, Play Academy, has been terminated.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher announces the strike of union actors, (Photo AP/Chris Pizzello)
Striking Hollywood actors hitting Clevelanders as well
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction
Two police officers and an intern spent early Thursday chasing down a “masked bandit” in...
Painesville police intern has near miss with raccoon stuck in a mayo jar