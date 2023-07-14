Parma Heights daycare worker fired, charged after being caught kicking child on video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights Police on Friday confirmed the 59-year-old daycare employee accused of kicking a child has been fired and is facing criminal charges.

The incident happened on July 10 at Play Academy Daycare in the 6200 block of Pearl Road.

The woman, Isabelita Garcia, was caught kicking a 2-year-old boy on the buttocks on video.

Parma Heights Det. Adam Sloan confirmed Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor endangering children in the Parma Municipal Court.

Isabelita Garcia (Source: Parma Heights Police Department)

Sloan also confirmed Garcia’s employment at the daycare center, Play Academy, has been terminated.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

