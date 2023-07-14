Parma suing Kia & Hyundai over car thefts in City

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Parma has filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai following the increased number of car thefts happening within the city. The thefts are being seen in Kia’s from 2011-2021 and Hyundai’s from 2015-2020, which have the same security deficiencies.

According to the lawsuit, the increase in thefts “has had devastating consequences for the City of Parma and its residents.” The lawsuit also claims that the ease in which these cars can be stolen has “opened the floodgates to vehicle theft, crime sprees, reckless driving, and public harm”.

The City of Parma claims that they have seen a 414% increase in stolen Kia’s and a 416% increase in stolen Hyundai’s between 2021 and 2022. The lawsuit says that these stolen cars lead to dangerous situations as “Vehicle theft often goes hand in hand with high-speed pursuits and other forms of reckless driving, which in turn results in injuries and death. It results in increased violence, as many car owners are unlikely to part with their vehicles willingly”.

The City of Parma says that the thefts have had a negative impact on resources, creating a public nuisance and dangerous street conditions.

The lawsuit is looking to have Kia and Hyundai liable for being a public nuisance with the thefts, awarding relief to fund automobile theft prevention, compensatory & punitive damages, and attorney fees. A jury trial is requested.

When asked for comment Hyundai said “Hyundai is committed to the comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers. Our dealers across the country are maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, contributing to steadily increasing completion rates, which we report to NHTSA weekly.”

Hyundai also said that they are speeding up software upgrades for the troubled cars, and will make sure every car is fully compliant.

Kia has not responded to 19 News’ request for comment.

