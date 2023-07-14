Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its exhibit for Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas ahead of his induction in August.

Thomas, who spent his entire career in Cleveland, was elected as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during this year’s NFL Honors.

The Hall of Fame put together the exhibit, which features multiple artifacts from Thomas’ career prior to being the 369th entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For Hall of Famer No. 369, @joethomas73. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/wFKo0gQv5g — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 13, 2023

Thomas will be inducted on Aug. 5.

