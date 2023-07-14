Striking Hollywood actors hitting Clevelanders as well

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SAG-AFTRA actors are walking the picket lines along with writers in the Writers Guild of America (WGA). But Hollywood isn’t the only place with screen actors.

Brian Byers moved from Northeast Ohio to Los Angeles in 1974, working steadily ever since joining SAG 48 years ago.

“This is the first time SAG has been on strike in sixty-three years,” Byers said from his West Park dining room, which doubles as his audition space. “I know that from growing up in a steel industry town of Youngstown that there’s a reason for strikes and hopefully there are gains to be made.”

Those gains SAG wants are higher pay, more residuals for streaming content, and protection against Artificial Intelligence, or AI. Byers moved back to Cleveland nine years ago and is still working, recently appearing in the LeBron James movie “Shooting Stars.”

“Cleveland is still, you see that they’re shooting a film here now and again so any place a SAG member lives it affects their living, their lifestyle,” said Byers.

Mills James hires SAG-AFTRA talent for clients like the Ohio Lottery although the strike will not affect the lottery drawing since that work falls under a different contract.

Local talent agency Docherty sent an email to talent reading it “will not be facilitating any castings or bookings for union television or theatrical projects until an agreement is reached.”

For Byers, who appeared with Richie Cunningham and The Fonz in the 70s, he’s willing to make the sacrifice for more “Happy Days.”

“And I just feel it’s necessary or it wouldn’t be happening.”

