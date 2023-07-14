2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals Jeep without keys from Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood, police say

Suspect steals Jeep without keys from Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood, police say
(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a car from the Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect stole the victim’s 2002 black Jeep Wrangler from the 7800 block of Dearbourn Avenue on July 10, according to police.

Police said the car was taken without keys.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Suspect steals Jeep without keys from Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood, police say
(Cleveland Police First District)
Suspect steals Jeep without keys from Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood, police say
Suspect steals Jeep without keys from Cleveland Stockyards neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

“Although the photos are fuzzy, maybe the clothing will give him away,” police stated.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-206744 with your tips.

