Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a scratch-off she purchased from a gas station in Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Lottery said the woman, Maureen McDonnell, of Brooklyn, bought the winning lottery ticket at the Shell located at 7210 Memphis Ave. in Cleveland.

McDonnell, after taxes, will take home approximately $720,000 per year for 20 years, after taking the annuity prize.

Three of these prizes remain, according to the Ohio Lottery.

