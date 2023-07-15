Ashtabula County sheriff issues scam alert for deceptive text messages

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert this week warning residents of deceptive text messages.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scam involves text messages claiming to be from the Ashtabula County treasurer that include a link for tax bill payment.

The sheriff’s office says the county treasurer is not sending those messages.

Call your local police department to report scams against yourself or others.

