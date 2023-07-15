2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Beachwood reaches tentative settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect

The former Beachwood police officer fired in 2019 for shooting a shoplifting suspect has reached a settlement with the city and could be back on duty.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Beachwood police officer fired in 2019 for shooting a shoplifting suspect has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the city and could be back on duty.

A statement sent Saturday from Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns says the pending reinstatement of Blake Rogers comes after the city reached a settlement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), all of which would need to be approved by Beachwood City Council.

The officer shot a 19-year-old who was accused of stealing a hat from Beachwood Place on June 27, 2019 in the mall’s parking lot.

The city, which fired Rogers in February 2021, was notified of an arbitration ruling requesting the officer’s reinstatement and back pay.

The arbitrator previously ruled in Rogers’ favor, city officials said.

The city then filed a motion to appeal the ruling, which was denied by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan.

The city then appealed the judge’s decision to the Eighth District Court of Appeals, but reached an agreement with Rogers while the appeal was still pending.

City officials said the following settlement agreement would go into effect, pending approval from Beachwood City Council:

  • $230,000 in back pay
  • Rogers’ reinstatement to the Beachwood Police Department with 400 hours deducted from Rogers’ sick leave balance
    • Rogers’ reinstatement is conditioned on obtaining recertification from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and passing standard fitness for duty evaluations

A date to vote on the settlement has not been specified.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

