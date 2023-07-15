2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland to host event with WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’

World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the...
World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(Amr Nabil | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The WWE on Friday announced that Cleveland will be playing host for the “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,” featuring professional wrestling legend ‘The Undertaker’.

According to a WWE release, the event will feature the Hall of Fame wrestler sharing stories throughout his 30-year career.

The show will also feature a question-and-answer session for wrestling fans in attendance.

The event comes to The Agora on Nov. 10.

The event also includes a limited number of VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a meet-and-greet with the WWE legend.

Tickets go live at 10 a.m. on July 21, with pre-sale opportunities beginning at 10 a.m. on July 20.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

