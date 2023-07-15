Elyria man charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl, crack cocaine bust
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police say an ongoing narcotics investigation has resulted in an accused drug trafficker’s arrest.
According to detectives, Darryl Johnson, 33, was busted on July 6 on Meander Lane with the following items:
- 45 grams of suspected fentanyl
- cash
- pressed fentanyl pills
- crack cocaine
- drug paraphernalia
Detectives arrested Johnson while executing a search warrant, according to police.
He is facing charges that include drug trafficking/possession and tampering with evidence.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.