Elyria man charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl, crack cocaine bust

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police say an ongoing narcotics investigation has resulted in an accused drug trafficker’s arrest.

According to detectives, Darryl Johnson, 33, was busted on July 6 on Meander Lane with the following items:

45 grams of suspected fentanyl

cash

pressed fentanyl pills

crack cocaine

drug paraphernalia

Detectives arrested Johnson while executing a search warrant, according to police.

He is facing charges that include drug trafficking/possession and tampering with evidence.

