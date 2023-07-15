FBI offers details on Marion County drug bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio drug bust is getting national attention after receiving mention during hearings in Washington D.C., earlier in the week. After years of work, the FBI in Cleveland is shedding more light on the investigation.

“In that one investigation run out of the FBI’s two-man office in Mansfield, we worked with partners in multiple local police offices and sheriff’s departments to take kilos of fentanyl off Marion streets,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray to lawmakers Wednesday.

Three years in the making, the investigation led to 31 arrests tied to a drug trafficking organization in Marion and Lorain Counties.

Law enforcement also seized over $25,000, 15 guns, and several pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Part of the drugs pulled off the street; nearly seven pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill around 1.5 million people, according to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Krajeck.

“To see that they have been able to sustain that level of success over the years, it is remarkable,” said Krajeck on the Mansfield office.

He says a small FBI office pulling off such an operation takes a lot of coordination between multiple departments, requiring across-the-board collaboration.

“We’ve really been integrating ourselves with local law enforcement not just here in Cleveland and at the Cleveland strike force, but all over the Northern District of Ohio,” said Krajeck.

He says in the battle against drug trafficking, the wins like this bust, which happened back in June, are big moments.

But Krajeck also says this highlights the major opioid problem across not just Ohio but the country.

“It’s significant if you think in terms of lives lost; last year, over 100,000 people died due to opioid overdoses,” said Krajeck.

He asks people to contact the 1-800-call-FBI tip line if they see any evidence of drug trafficking, which can be made anonymously.

