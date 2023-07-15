2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer

Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the Argentine soccer star announced he is joining the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer, and after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon.

Messi’s contract became official Saturday, a little more than five weeks after he declared that he would be coming to Inter Miami. The team will introduce him on Sunday night at its stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the first home match of the Messi era could be as early as Friday — a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

A formal news conference is scheduled for Monday, and his first training session with his new club is expected on Tuesday. The club previously announced that Messi’s deal will be for 2 1/2 seasons and will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually — putting the total contract value between $125 million and $150 million in cash alone.

“BIENVENIDO 10,” the team posted Saturday on Twitter.

Welcome, Messi, indeed.

“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

