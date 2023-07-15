Lorain County Public Health hosting Family Farm Market

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Public Health is looking to encourage families to consider healthier foods with their Family Farm Market on July 25.

The Family Farm Market will go from 11am - 2pm on July 25 at 9880 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria. The event will feature fresh, locally grown, affordable produce to be purchased with WIC participants receiving a $30 voucher for produce.

“We are looking forward to hosting another farm market at LCPH. This is a great opportunity for everyone in our community to get fresh produce and support our local farmers,” says Mark Adams, MPH, RS, health commissioner at LCPH. “Having a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure, support a healthy weight and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.”

Multiple farms are participating including Grobe Fruit Farm, Fenik’s Farm Market and Solidarity Urban Farms. Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs will be available in addition to games for kids and other safety programs.

