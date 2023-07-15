2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man drives to Ravenna Police station, vandalizes cruiser, tries to kill officers, RPD says

Matthew J. Ziegler
Matthew J. Ziegler(Portage County Jail)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of vandalizing a cruiser in front of the Ravenna Police station before attempting to kill the officers is behind bars, RPD confirmed.

Ravenna Police said Matthew J. Ziegler drove to the police department and stopped his car in the roadways at approximately 10:02 p.m. on July 13.

He then vandalized one of the marked Ravenna Police cruisers that was parked in front of the police station, according to RPD.

Officers saw Ziegler on surveillance cameras and went outside, said RPD.

Zeigler immediately charged at the officers, RPD stated.

RPD said Ziegler attempted to strike the first officer in the face, and so the second officer deployed a taser.

However, RPD stated Ziegler was not affected by the taser, so he kept swinging his closed fists and trying to punch officers.

Ziegler then grabbed the second officer around the neck, which caused both of them to both fall to the ground, according to RPD.

RPD said during the attack, Ziegler tried to take the second officer’s holstered duty weapon, but was unsuccessful.

With the help of additional officers, Ziegler was placed under arrest, said RPD.

Ziegler was charged with attempted aggravated murder and incarcerated at the Portage County Jail, RPD confirmed.

Additional charges are expected, according to RPD.

Matthew J. Ziegler
Matthew J. Ziegler(Portage County Jail)

