Mount Pleasant neighbors say trash dumpster hasn’t been picked up in weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive trash heap has been a problem for at least four years.

Tired of getting the runaround, one woman called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“It’s the first thing you see when you turn the corner,” said Janice Moore, who lives nearby East 154th Street.

People living on East 154th Street in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant Neighborhood are sick of driving past this every day.

Trash piled upon trash, with no sign of it getting picked up.

“This has been going on for three weeks,” said Moore. “Something needs to be done.”

Moore, who lives nearby, says it’s starting to migrate to other peoples homes, where children play.

And frustratingly enough, this is far from the first time she has called the city to report it.

“They are repeat offenders,” said Moore. “Whoever they are.”

Sick and tired of being ignored, Moore called the 19 Troubleshooters.

We immediately got to work to figure out who “they” are.

I started with the trash company, “Trash Team,” who told us service was cut due to non-payment.

So I called Councilman Joe Jones office next.

That’s when I found out this has been an ongoing problem for more than four years.

In fact, the city says the owner’s been cited multiple times, but that hasn’t solved anything.

“It’ll be cleaned up, and then maybe after about a week or so, or two, it will be right back disgusting again,” said a representative at Councilman Joe Jones’ office.

According to the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer’s Website, the current owner of the property is Kinsman Carmel, LLC.

I was able to get in touch with someone who works for the company.

All he would tell me is that he took care of the situation, and the trash should be picked up in the next couple days.

When I asked why he hadn’t been paying the trash bills, he denied that was the case, adding it wasn’t our concern how he wasn’t taking care of the trash, only that it would be handled.

You can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on top of this until neighbors on East 154th see results.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.