Ohio AMBER Alert canceled for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday night’s AMBER Alert was canceled early Saturday morning for a baby boy who was abducted by a man from Columbus home, according to the Ohio AMBER plan.

The infant’s name is Kasen Allen, who is 21 inches tall, weighs 10 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red onesie, according to Worthington Police.

Kasen Allen
Kasen Allen(Ohio Amber Alert)

The suspect was described by police as 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, who is 6′1″ tall, weighs 210 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip flops.

Keith DeWayne Allen
Keith DeWayne Allen(Ohio Amber Alert)

Police said Keith Allen took the infant from his home at 9:32 p.m. on July 14 and headed northbound on US-23 from East Campus View Avenue.

The suspect’s car is a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate KAS 4505, tinted windows, roof rack, dent in the rear passenger door, and missing passenger and rear windshield wipers, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle is a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate KAS 4505, tinted...
The suspect's vehicle is a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate KAS 4505, tinted windows, roof rack, a dent in rear passenger door, and missing passenger and rear windshield wipers, police said.(Ohio Amber Alert)

19 News has reached out to Columbus Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

