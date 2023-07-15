Ohio AMBER Alert canceled for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday night’s AMBER Alert was canceled early Saturday morning for a baby boy who was abducted by a man from Columbus home, according to the Ohio AMBER plan.

The infant’s name is Kasen Allen, who is 21 inches tall, weighs 10 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red onesie, according to Worthington Police.

The suspect was described by police as 38-year-old Keith Dewayne Allen, who is 6′1″ tall, weighs 210 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip flops.

Police said Keith Allen took the infant from his home at 9:32 p.m. on July 14 and headed northbound on US-23 from East Campus View Avenue.

The suspect’s car is a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate KAS 4505, tinted windows, roof rack, dent in the rear passenger door, and missing passenger and rear windshield wipers, according to police.

