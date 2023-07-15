2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio drunken driver straddling lanes arrested, OSHP says (video)

“Watch as a trooper from our Dayton Post locates this impaired driver and removes him from our roadways before anyone could get hurt,” OSHP stated.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was caught drunk driving over multiple lanes of traffic, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed, and the arrest was caught on camera.

OSHP said the Dayton Post trooper saw the truck in front of him straddle two lanes and commit multiple lane violations at 2:31 a.m. on June 10.

When the trooper asked the driver how much he had to drink, he responded, “I had, like, two or three beers.”

The trooper saw indicators that the driver was impaired and conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, according to OSHP.

The driver was arrested for OVI, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP said there have been over 70,000 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads since 2018.

Over 60% of those crashes had drivers between the ages of 21-39, according to OSHP.

Ohio troopers made 1,160 OVI arrests in June, OSHP stated.

Safely call #677 to report dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

