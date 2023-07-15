Ohio drunken driver straddling lanes arrested, OSHP says (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was caught drunk driving over multiple lanes of traffic, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed, and the arrest was caught on camera.

OSHP said the Dayton Post trooper saw the truck in front of him straddle two lanes and commit multiple lane violations at 2:31 a.m. on June 10.

When the trooper asked the driver how much he had to drink, he responded, “I had, like, two or three beers.”

The trooper saw indicators that the driver was impaired and conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, according to OSHP.

The driver was arrested for OVI, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP said there have been over 70,000 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roads since 2018.

Over 60% of those crashes had drivers between the ages of 21-39, according to OSHP.

Ohio troopers made 1,160 OVI arrests in June, OSHP stated.

Safely call #677 to report dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

[ Ohio drunken driver with BAC nearly 4x legal limit arrested, OSHP says (video) ]

[ Ohio troopers arrest drunken driver speeding 113 MPH on Fourth of July, OSHP says ]

[ Ohio State Highway Patrol pulls over driver going over 100 mph in Ashland County ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.