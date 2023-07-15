Rangers rally past Guardians in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The night started well for the Guardians. In the third inning, they saw some team history. The Naylors became the first brothers in team history to hit home runs in the same inning. Bo and Josh each hit a two-run homer to spot the team a 4-0 lead.

That did not last.

Aaron Civale got the start and threw well, two runs in five innings, but the bullpen could not hold it. The relievers were clobbered for nine runs, five coming in the 7th inning that saw Texas take the lead for good.

Sam Hentges took the loss, he gave up two hits and three runs without recording an out. Enyel De Los Santos surrendered three hits and two runs in one inning. Cody Morris was shelled for four runs and five hits in one frame.

The Rangers won it 12-4.

The Guardians fall to 45-46 on the year.

