Shane Bieber placed on 15-day IL with sore right elbow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have placed starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow.

The move comes just 24 hours after Bieber was scratched from his start on Monday, July 17, due to what the team called “right forearm irritation.”

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Kelly from Triple-AAA Columbus.

Cleveland’s starting pitching rotation has now three members on the injured list, as Bieber joins Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill with upper-body injuries.

Over his last five starts, Bieber has not been great, having registered an 0-3 record and a 5.22 ERA.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on August 1, it will be interesting to see how this injury impacts Bieber’s potential trade value.

