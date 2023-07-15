Tourniquets from first responders saved lives in Cleveland mass shooting. We look into CPD’s policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland first responders have been credited with saving lives with their fast response and life-saving aid during the mass shooting in the Warehouse District over the weekend.

Police body camera shows one police officer even used a belt as a tourniquet.

19 Investigates is trying to find out why he couldn’t immediately find a tourniquet when he needed it.

Several Cleveland police officers were already on W. 6th St. before the shooting broke out.

Body camera video shows the moments when Cleveland Police officers ran toward the gunfire that night, when everyone else was running away.

The video shows one of the officers helping a gunshot victim who was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding.

He frantically searched for a tourniquet that could save lives.

“Is there a trauma kit in here?” he asked a police member sitting in their patrol vehicle.

Finding no trauma kit, he asked officers nearby the same question.

“I need a trauma kit, somebody give me a trauma kit! I need a trauma kit!”

Then he got creative, asking a witness standing next to the victim to give him his belt.

He used that belt as a tourniquet.

Just moments later, another officer ran over and tossed him a medical trauma kit.

The body camera video shows the officer applied the tourniquet to the victim in under three minutes.

Medical professionals say that quick timing is key to saving lives.

But the video left us asking whether tourniquets are readily available in all police vehicles.

We found CPD’s policy states:

“The Division shall make medical trauma kits accessible to members during the course of their patrol duties.”

“Marked District patrol cars and marked Bureau of Traffic cars shall be equipped with a medical trauma kit.”

Besides a tourniquet, these kits include gloves, bandages, surgical tape and other first aid items.

We found spare medical trauma kits are supposed to be available at each district and the Bureau of Traffic.

Time after time, we’ve seen CPD officers use these tourniquets to save lives.

Earlier this year, police saved one of their own, applying a tourniquet to a detective who was shot twice.

And, back in 2019 an officer applied a tourniquet to a UPS delivery driver shot during a robbery while they waited for an ambulance.

We reached out to Cleveland Police asking in part:

If all CPD vehicles do not currently have these kits, is CPD considering requiring this in the future?

And would the department supply more than one tourniquet in each kit?

A CPD spokesperson did not answer those questions, but emailed us this:

“Officers were responding to an active shooter, immediately upon shots being fired. The main goal at that point is to stop the threat and assess the situation. Officers rendered aid to victims almost immediately. Though officers do not carry trauma kits on their person, the kits are available in the zone cars.”

When we asked why a kit wasn’t readily available when this officer asked, she responded:

“We are looking into your inquiry regarding the trauma kit in the zone car in your inquiry.”

A source told 19 Investigates multiple tourniquets were applied that day by police officers and EMS workers, saving lives and showing how important their training is.

If a police officer uses a medical trauma kit, Cleveland EMS replaces it right away once it has been requested.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies also helped victims on the scene. We’ve reached out to them asking for their policy on carrying tourniquets.

We haven’t heard back.

